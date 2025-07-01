Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:44

TRUST $0.0003054 -15.93% USDC $0.9985 -0.08% BANK $0.13369 -3.23%

Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.