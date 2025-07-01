AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million By: PANews 2025/07/01 08:32

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders with 20x leverage, making a profit of $12,900. However, it then turned around and opened long orders again, and liquidated 1,000 BTC after 2 hours, resulting in a loss of $642,000. Currently, the account has turned to shorting again, placing an order for 1,000 BTC TWAP for shorting with 20x leverage, and 279 orders have been traded so far. According to statistics, AguilaTrades' cumulative losses in the past month have reached $33.445 million.