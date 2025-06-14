India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:37
EPNS
PUSH$0.0346-0.48%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6307+0.13%

India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. 

According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto transactions who failed to comply with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes recently sent emails to thousands of individuals, urging them to review and update their income tax returns if crypto income was misreported or omitted. The initiative is part of CBDT’s broader NUDGE campaign, aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance.

This marks the third NUDGE campaign in six months, following earlier drives that focused on foreign asset disclosures and false political donation deductions.

Although India does not recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender, income from VDA transfers has been taxable since April 2022. Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, crypto income is taxed at a flat 30% without deductions, except for the cost of acquisition.

Losses cannot be offset or carried forward.

India’s mismatching tax documents 

Officials say discrepancies are being uncovered through data analytics, including mismatches between income tax returns and tax deducted at source filings by crypto exchanges, or Virtual Asset Service Providers. 

Some taxpayers reportedly failed to file the mandatory Schedule VDA or declared crypto income at lower tax rates, while others wrongly claimed deductions.

The crackdown comes amid broader concerns over the use of unaccounted income in high-risk crypto investments. While the government is working on a discussion paper to explore regulatory options for VDAs, including a possible ban, it has clarified that taxation does not imply formal approval of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.01223-1.68%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018117-8.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013547+0.28%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 12:04
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$109,063.82+0.14%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.24741-0.02%
LENS
LENS$0.002877-2.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:37

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account