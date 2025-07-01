Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will be used to strategically repurchase and destroy $TOWNS tokens to establish a sustainable feedback mechanism between usage and token demand. $TOWNS will serve as the foundation of the protocol to support its long-term development.
Earlier news said that the communication platform Towns Protocol completed an additional financing of US$3.3 million, led by Coinbase Ventures and others .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.