Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon

PANews reported on July 1 that the Sui Foundation announced the winners of the Sui Overflow 2025 hackathon, covering DeFi, entertainment culture, payment wallets and other fields. A total of 599 project submissions were received, and 36 winning projects were finally selected from nine tracks, and there were also 10 winning projects from the university group.

In the DeFi track, Magma Finance won the championship with its AI-optimized profit strategy; in the entertainment and culture track, GiveRep won the first place by using blockchain and AI to incentivize positive contributions; in the payment wallet track, PIVY won the championship with its privacy payment tool. In addition, SuiSQL took the lead in the infrastructure and tools track.

The hackathon also included a special university award, and student teams such as SuiFL and Sui Battle AR demonstrated innovative applications of blockchain in education, games, etc. The community voting session received a total of 195,000 votes, and 28 voters were awarded the community award for accurately predicting the winning projects in the track.