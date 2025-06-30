Robinhood EU Gives Open AI and Space X Stock Tokens to EU Users By: PANews 2025/06/30 23:53

PANews reported on June 30 that Robinhood EU announced on the X platform that it is giving away the first batch of private company stock tokens of Open AI and Space X for free. Eligible Robinhood EU users can claim the tokens in the app until July 7. Earlier news said that Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch "stock tokens" in the European Union. In addition, Robinhood also allows European users to trade cryptocurrency perpetual futures and supports US customers to pledge cryptocurrencies (initially supporting Ethereum and SOL).