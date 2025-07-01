SOL spot ETF with staking could go live this week, expert says

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:12
Solana
SOL$185.82-16.04%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006169-29.29%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000616-27.86%

Solana spot exchange-traded funds are a hot anticipation, and one by REX Shares featuring staking could go live this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has said.

James Seyffart posted on X on June 30 that the first Solana (SOL) spot ETF with staking is likely to launch for trading as early as this week. 

The Bloomberg analyst’s comment comes just days after REX Shares announced that its REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF is “coming soon.” The firm shared the announcement on June 28, 2025.

First SOL ETF with staking

REX Shares submitted its ETF application via the C corporation, or ‘40 Act’ structure. Unlike the commonly used 19b-4 registration model adopted by many issuers, REX opted for a strategy that leverages a regulatory workaround. Analysts say this approach positioned the REX-Osprey ETF for first approval, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears to have moved to greenlight it following initial reservations.

ETF Store president Nate Geraci commented that the regulator looks to be comfortable with the SOL + Staking ETF’s launch.

Other experts also offered similar comments.

According to REX Shares, the Solana ETF set to launch will be the first staking-enabled cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund in the United States. The ETF will track Solana’s price performance while allowing investors to generate yield through on-chain staking. In addition to SOL exposure, the product offers access to staking rewards.

Solana price has increased 2% in the past 24 hours to break above $155, with daily volume up 45% to $3.66 billion. Analysts have recently said spot Solana ETF have a 95% chance of getting a SEC nod in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.3339-16.97%
BULLS
BULLS$741.12+0.44%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22128-16.98%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03145-15.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000924-40.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004007-0.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.08146-31.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів