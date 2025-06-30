Circuit Launches Recovery System to Solve Cryptocurrency’s “Permanent Loss” Problem

By: PANews
2025/06/30 23:21
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.39%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Circuit, a provider of enterprise-level recovery solutions for digital assets, has launched an institutional cryptocurrency recovery engine driven by automatic asset extraction (AAE) technology, which has been officially launched. When private keys are lost or threats are detected, the system automatically transfers assets to a pre-authorized secure vault. As soon as this solution was launched, it was adopted by two institutional users, namely Tungsten, a UAE custodian, and Palisade, which provides custody infrastructure for crypto exchanges. Harry Donnelly, founder and CEO of Circuit, said that more and more institutional users are now pouring into the cryptocurrency field, but there is still a lot of room for development in the market for solutions to key loss and custody failure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Залишилося обмежена кількість місць: чому білий список Milk & Mocha є найгарячішим квитком у криптовалюті

Залишилося обмежена кількість місць: чому білий список Milk & Mocha є найгарячішим квитком у криптовалюті

Білий список Milk & Mocha майже заповнений, надаючи раннім покупцям доступ до Етапу 1, 10% довічних винагород та до 230x ROI у найгарячішому передпродажі мемкоїнів 2025 року.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-1.44%
MilkyWay
MILK$0.03924-3.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.000036-6.49%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 03:00
Share
Акції Datavault AI (DVLT): відновлюються після відповідності вимогам Nasdaq, незважаючи на 15% внутрішньоденне падіння

Акції Datavault AI (DVLT): відновлюються після відповідності вимогам Nasdaq, незважаючи на 15% внутрішньоденне падіння

TLDR Datavault ШІ відновлює відповідність вимогам Nasdaq, але спостерігає короткочасне падіння ціни на 15%. Акції DVLT падають, незважаючи на вирішення проблеми з лістингом на Nasdaq. Datavault ШІ відновлюється після того, як відповідність вимогам Nasdaq спричиняє різкий розпродаж. Nasdaq визнає DVLT відповідним вимогам; ринок реагує неочікуваним падінням. Datavault ШІ стабілізується після того, як інвестори продають на оголошенні про відповідність. Datavault ШІ Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) побачив [...] Публікація Datavault ШІ (DVLT) акції: відновлюються після відповідності вимогам Nasdaq, незважаючи на 15% внутрішньоденне падіння вперше з'явилася на CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1044-12.78%
WorldAssets
INC$0.7367-6.21%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/11 03:10
Share
Пілот ШІ інтегрує прогностичні моделі мережі Allora для Екосистеми Solana та Bitcoin

Пілот ШІ інтегрує прогностичні моделі мережі Allora для Екосистеми Solana та Bitcoin

Інтеграція прогностичних моделей Solana $SOL та Bitcoin $BTC від Allora Network відіграє ключову роль у створенні інтуїтивного помічника на блокчейні.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1044-12.78%
Solana
SOL$197.24-9.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,467.78-5.47%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/11 03:15
Share

Trending News

More

Залишилося обмежена кількість місць: чому білий список Milk & Mocha є найгарячішим квитком у криптовалюті

Акції Datavault AI (DVLT): відновлюються після відповідності вимогам Nasdaq, незважаючи на 15% внутрішньоденне падіння

Пілот ШІ інтегрує прогностичні моделі мережі Allora для Екосистеми Solana та Bitcoin

Криптовалюта зустрічається з добротою: чому Milk & Mocha може стати провідною криптовалютою попереднього продажу 2025 року

Інноваційний підхід CryptoAppsy до відстеження ринку