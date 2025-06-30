Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:36

OGN $0,04527 -22,54% JUNE $0,0875 -5,20% OPEN $0,00000001097 -2,05%

PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open market. In addition, DAO assets worth more than $3 million will be used for additional OGN buybacks. The buyback operation is about to begin.