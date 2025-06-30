1inch Wallet Adds Support for Solana Network By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:07

1INCH $0.1857 -25.98% JUNE $0.0875 -3.84% NOW $0.00408 -3.54% WALLET $0.02492 +4.05%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to the official blog, 1inch wallet has added support for the Solanaa network. Users can now use the 1inch wallet to redeem Solana tokens within the app.