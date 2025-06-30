Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT has raised approximately US$9.69 million in financing By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:58

SEED $0,000767 -13,13% JUNE $0,0875 -3,84%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese crypto exchange operator BACKSEAT announced that it has completed its seed round of financing, with a total financing amount of about 1.4 billion yen (about 9.69 million US dollars) in just one year since its establishment. This round of financing was jointly led by Spiral Capital and Headline Asia, and East Ventures participated in the investment. The funds raised will be used for product development, talent recruitment and strengthening of organizational structure. According to reports, BACKSEAT acquired all the shares of the Japanese crypto exchange "coinbook" in February 2025 and established a wholly-owned subsidiary "BACKSEAT Exchange (BSE)". The company plans to upgrade existing services and launch new crypto asset trading services within the year.