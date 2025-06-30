S&P 500 continues rally as investors bet on trade talks

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 21:50
Union
U$0.000883-63.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.08109-31.79%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0209+3.46%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08436-12.28%

U.S. stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 eyeing new highs as trade talk sentiment buoyed the major indices.

The S&P 500, which notched record highs last week amid easing geopolitical tensions and investor bets on rate cuts, opened 0.3% higher. 

Meanwhile, confidence across markets saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 200 points and the Nasdaq up 0.4%. All major stock market gauges are eyeing fresh all-time highs, with Wall Street poised to end June and the second quarter of 2025 on a strong note.

Tariffs and trade deals

This upbeat mood around stocks comes amid growing optimism that the United States is edging toward significant trade deals with its major partners.

As well as China, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, there’s also Canada. The U.S. has some form of trade agreements with China and the UK—but the July 9 deadline for comprehensive deals or a resumption of reciprocal tariffs is fast approaching.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Nicholas Burns, Harvard’s Belfer Center professor and former U.S. Ambassador to China, said the U.S. and China may not be close to a comprehensive deal yet. However, Burns noted the U.S. can leverage the current situation to extract more from China.

He told ‘Squawk Box’ in an interview:

Meanwhile, there’s also the potential for fresh talks between Canada and the U.S. after Canadian authorities scrapped a retroactive digital services tax aimed at American tech companies.

President Donald Trump had last week called for a halt to any engagement, referring to the digital services tax as a “blatant attack” on America. Tech stocks gained on the news.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.3339-16.97%
BULLS
BULLS$741.12+0.44%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22128-16.98%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03145-15.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000924-40.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004007-0.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.08146-31.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів