BNB Chain Foundation spent 150,000 USDT to buy CAKE, LISTA, JANITOR and IDOL By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:55

BNB $1,116.79 -10.79% CAKE $2.939 -20.93% IDOL $0.03653 -2.50% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91% LISTA $0.36423 -15.19%

PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain disclosed on the X platform that about 3 hours ago, the BNB Chain Foundation address spent a total of 150,000 USDT to buy BNB Chain ecological tokens, specifically: 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 22,611 JANITOR at an average price of $1.1056; 25,000 USDT was spent to buy 1,575,733 IDOL at an average price of $0.01586; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 21,365 CAKE at an average price of $2.34; 50,000 USDT was spent to buy 208,396 LISTA at an average price of $0.239.