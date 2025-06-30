Exclusive: CEO of Kadena Stuart Popejoy discusses parallel processing and execution for EVM chains

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 20:32
Solayer
LAYER$0.295-24.91%

Kadena has launched Chainweb EVM, a new execution layer aimed at easing long-standing constraints in blockchain development.

With dozens of projects already live on testnet, the rollout signals a broader shift in how Kadena is approaching infrastructure and the protocol’s CEO has shared what the launch means for builders.

In an exclusive interview with crypto.news, Kadena CEO and co-founder Stuart Popejoy explained that the new EVM-compatible environment is designed to remove long-standing trade-offs developers face when building complex applications.

Built on Kadena’s braided proof-of-work architecture, Chainweb EVM executes transactions in parallel across multiple chains, boosting throughput while preserving the security guarantees of proof-of-work. This combination, Popejoy explained, is especially critical for applications that aim to attract institutional capital.

The CEO pointed out that many current networks force developers to choose between performance and affordability. For sectors like real-world assets, the need for built-in compliance and reliability adds complexity that most EVM chains haven’t addressed at the protocol level. 

To tackle this, Kadena has developed native token standards that embed regulatory alignment directly into the protocol layer. This enables projects to meet institutional requirements without compromising on transparency, speed, or composability.

To further accelerate adoption, Kadena is committing a $50 million grant program, half of which is dedicated specifically to Chainweb EVM to back teams focused on real-world utility. Since the testnet launch, over 50 projects have joined. Popejoy says many are migrating from environments where gas fees and execution limits dictated design choices.

Looking ahead, the team is focused on mainnet readiness and cross-EVM interoperability. But Popejoy emphasizes that metrics like TVL or developer counts aren’t the end goal.

“The milestone that really matters is seeing these institutional applications go live,” he said. “Success isn’t measured by developer adoption metrics; it’s measured by whether we’re powering the infrastructure that brings serious institutional capital on-chain.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000948-37.91%
Ripple
XRP$2.3941-14.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.152-10.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Відкат ринку мемкоїнів змусив Pepe пройти критичний повторний тест підтримки — прогнози ціни Pepe тепер залежать від відскоку для продовження бичачого тренду.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000689-25.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001512-37.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00411-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 07:58
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%