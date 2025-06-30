Strategy spent about $531.9 million last week to increase its holdings by 4,980 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:01

JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $531.9 million to purchase 4,980 bitcoins at a price of about $106,801 per bitcoin between June 23 and June 29; its bitcoin investment return rate has reached 19.7% since the beginning of 2025. As of June 29, 2025, the company holds 597,325 bitcoins, which were purchased at a price of about $70,982 per bitcoin, with a total cost of about $42.4 billion.