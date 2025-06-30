Chainlink Launches Automated Compliance Engine By: PANews 2025/06/30 20:07

PANews June 30 news, according to Cointelegraph, Chainlink launched the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) on Monday, which provides a modular and standardized framework for managing regulatory compliance of traditional financial and DeFi systems. Chainlink said that the tool will allow the creation of compliance-focused digital assets and services on public and private blockchain networks, including reusable digital identities, automatic policy execution, cross-chain compatible digital asset settlement, and regulated asset use in DeFi. The announcement stated that ACE is currently opening early access to some institutions, with the goal of releasing $100 trillion worth of new capital into the blockchain economy.