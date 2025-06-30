EthCC 8, Day One: A Strong Start to Europe’s Leading Ethereum Event in Cannes, France

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 17:38
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7897-18.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02613-19.30%
Stage
STAGE$0.000035-9.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00411-1.43%
Farcana
FAR$0.000307-4.36%

The Ethereum community has officially gathered in Cannes as EthCC 8 kicks off today. Marking its first edition in this iconic coastal city, the event brings together developers, founders, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world.

First up on stage is Jerome de Tychey, kicking off EthCC 8 with the official opening remarks. He reflects on the incredible journey of the event, reminding the crowd just how far it’s come.

What began as a small grassroots meetup has now grown into Europe’s largest Ethereum-focused conference. Last year alone EthCC over 6,400 attendees and more than 350 speakers, he says — a far cry from the early days of just a few hundred enthusiasts gathered around shared ideals and emerging tech. EthCC has officially begun — and the energy is already electric.

EthCC 8 Day One: Live Coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000948-37.91%
Ripple
XRP$2.3941-14.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.152-10.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Відкат ринку мемкоїнів змусив Pepe пройти критичний повторний тест підтримки — прогнози ціни Pepe тепер залежать від відскоку для продовження бичачого тренду.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000689-25.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001512-37.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00411-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 07:58
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%