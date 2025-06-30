Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 16:01
Union
U$0.000901-63.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,349.7-7.44%

Investor attention on U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs has remained strong in recent weeks, with the funds continuing to log billions in inflows as broader market sentiment improves.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a combined $2.22 billion in net inflows between June 23 and 27. This figure marks their strongest weekly performance since May 23 and the longest streak of consecutive inflows since January 2025.

BlackRock’s IBIT once again posted the highest inflows, pulling in $1.3 billion and outperforming the rest of the funds by a wide margin. Fidelity’s FBTC followed, recording approximately $504 million.

Other funds, including Bitwise’s BITB, VanEck’s HODL, and Ark’s ARKB, saw more modest activity, while in contrast, Grayscale’s GBTC recorded outflows of approximately $5.7 million.

Bitcoin ETFs mark third week of consecutive inflows as BTC holds steady - 1

The sustained inflows come as Bitcoin (BTC) holds steady in performance. Trading near $108,200 at the time of writing, the crypto market giant has posted a 7% gain over the past week. The price recovery follows a sharp dip earlier in the month, when BTC briefly fell below key support levels amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bitcoin’s rebound has lifted market sentiment and boosted investor confidence across the broader market, with growing optimism that the asset could maintain its momentum and retest previous highs.

Alongside the positive inflows, institutional accumulation is also accelerating among ETF issuers. During the latest streak, the group collectively purchased an estimated 21,030 BTC. BlackRock dominated the buying activity with $1.15 billion worth of Bitcoin, extending its weeks-long purchase streak and pushing its total holdings to a record $77.7 billion.

Combined, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now hold $133.17 billion in net assets, representing roughly 6.25% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum counterparts of the funds are also gaining ground. U.S.-listed spot Ether ETFs recorded approximately $283 million in net inflows during the same period, marking their seventh straight week of gains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000948-37.91%
Ripple
XRP$2.3941-14.84%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.152-10.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

Відкат ринку мемкоїнів змусив Pepe пройти критичний повторний тест підтримки — прогнози ціни Pepe тепер залежать від відскоку для продовження бичачого тренду.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000689-25.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001512-37.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00411-1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 07:58
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

Прогноз ціни Pepe: Мемкоїни падають – чи PEPE буде першим, хто зникне, чи першим, хто відновиться?

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%