Ant Financial opens four core technologies to help Hong Kong build a global innovation center for digital assets By: PANews 2025/06/30 14:27

PANews reported on June 30 that Ant Digital Technology announced today that it will open four self-developed technologies to the Hong Kong market: Layer2 network, large model development tools, "blockchain + IoT" trusted architecture, and institutional-level Web3 wallet technology, providing full-stack technical services for Hong Kong to build a global digital asset innovation center. This technology opening is due to the recent release of the "Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Ant Digital Technology hopes to use leading technology to deeply empower local financial institutions and services and unleash the vitality of digital asset innovation.