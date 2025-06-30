South Korea halts CBDC project as regulators prioritize won-backed stablecoin rollout

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 14:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13506+1.97%

South Korea’s central bank digital currency project has been put on hold as the regulators turn their attention to fast-tracking the issuance of won-backed stablecoins.

According to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed Bank of Korea official, the central bank has suspended plans for the second phase of its CBDC pilot, which had been scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Participating banks have reportedly been informed that discussions would be temporarily paused. Authorities are reevaluating the role of a CBDC as they are pivoting toward regulating private stablecoin issuers, the official noted.

The Bank of Korea had been preparing to expand its CBDC testing under “Project Han River,” which began earlier this year with a consortium of seven banks.

The second phase was expected to include features such as peer-to-peer transfers and merchant payments. However, banks reportedly raised concerns over high costs and the lack of a clear commercialization plan, prompting the central bank to reassess the project’s future.

Instead, the central bank will continue to monitor progress on a legislative proposal that would establish a regulatory framework for Korean won-based stablecoins. The proposed legislation, introduced under the Digital Asset Basic Act, outlines licensing requirements for issuers and includes provisions for reserve management and user protection.

The move aligns with President Lee Jae-myung’s broader agenda to accelerate stablecoin development. Since taking office earlier this month, Lee has prioritised the institutionalisation of KRW-backed digital tokens as a strategic financial initiative. 

His administration supports a licensing regime that would permit companies with as little as ₩500 million ($370,000) in equity capital to issue stablecoins, subject to regulatory approval.

Democratic Party leaders have framed the rollout of won-denominated stablecoins as essential to preserving South Korea’s monetary sovereignty. 

Party lawmakers argue that local crypto markets are overly reliant on U.S. dollar-pegged assets like USDT and USDC, and warn that continued dominance by foreign stablecoins could undermine domestic financial policy.

These stablecoins reportedly accounted for over ₩57 trillion ($42 billion) in trading volume during the first quarter of 2025.

Min Byeong-deok, head of the Digital Asset Committee, has warned that without swift action, Korea may lag in the race for stablecoin leadership. 

He contends that the market for stablecoins could surpass even artificial intelligence or semiconductors and has called for regulatory measures to support issuance by compliant entities.

Commercial banks have already responding to this policy shift. Eight of the country’s largest banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, and Nonghyup, have launched a joint initiative to issue a KRW-pegged stablecoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000945-37.99%
Ripple
XRP$2.3677-15.52%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1509-10.71%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share
Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує серйозний витік даних, що розкрив дані користувачів через свого стороннього CRM-провайдера, Fast Track. Shuffle, популярна платформа для криптовалютних ставок, підтвердила серйозний витік даних, пов'язаний з її стороннім CRM-провайдером. Витік розкрив значну кількість даних користувачів, включаючи електронні адреси та інші контактні дані. Засновник Ноа [...] Публікація Криптовалютні новини: платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів вперше з'явилася на Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.08064-32.41%
Octavia
VIA$0.017+6.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00802-29.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют