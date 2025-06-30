Nobitex exchange begins restoring service after $90M exploit by pro-Israel hacker group

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 12:49
Moonveil
MORE$0.0261-20.49%
Propy
PRO$0.6607-8.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.08154-31.65%
Octavia
VIA$0.0169+4.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0849-10.91%

Nobitex exchange, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency platform, has begun restoring wallet access to users following a major exploit that resulted in more than $90 million in losses.

The company issued an update on June 29 via X, outlining a phased recovery process starting with verified users. According to the statement, only spot wallets are being unlocked initially, with other wallet types to follow once identity verification is completed.

Users are being asked to wait for confirmation before attempting to access their balances, which will be displayed gradually as the security checks proceed.

“Once the accuracy and security of all information is confirmed, Nobitex will begin displaying wallet balances in phases,” the exchange wrote. Nobitex expects the process to finish by mid-week but noted that timelines could shift based on technical and security considerations.

The exploit, carried out on June 18, was claimed by Gonjeshke Darande, a pro-Israel group also known as Predatory Sparrow. Blockchain investigators say roughly $90–100 million in digital assets were drained from hot wallets across Ethereum (ETH) and Tron (TRX), including Bitcoin (BTC), ETH, and Dogecoin (DOGE).

As part of its post-attack response, Nobitex is migrating to a new wallet system. The firm warned users not to deposit funds into previously used addresses, noting that any deposits to old wallets may result in permanent loss.

“If your old deposit address is connected to a mining rig or saved as a default withdrawal address in a blockchain service, make sure to delete it an,” the update advised, stressing the risk of sending funds to invalid wallets.

The hackers reportedly accessed the platform using employee credentials compromised earlier via infostealer malware. The breach exposed parts of Nobitex’s internal systems, including source code and server data, which were later leaked online.

Nobitex, which has processed more than $11 billion in inflows to date, holds a dominant position among Iran-based exchanges. Chainalysis has previously linked it to illicit activities by ransomware groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and sanctioned Russian entities. 

With user access gradually resuming and trading features still disabled, the exchange is working to stabilize operations and restore trust. “We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the exchange said.

Full platform functionality is expected to return in the coming days, though Nobitex has warned that the timeline may be revised depending on the results of ongoing system checks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000945-37.99%
Ripple
XRP$2.3677-15.52%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1509-10.71%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share
Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує серйозний витік даних, що розкрив дані користувачів через свого стороннього CRM-провайдера, Fast Track. Shuffle, популярна платформа для криптовалютних ставок, підтвердила серйозний витік даних, пов'язаний з її стороннім CRM-провайдером. Витік розкрив значну кількість даних користувачів, включаючи електронні адреси та інші контактні дані. Засновник Ноа [...] Публікація Криптовалютні новини: платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів вперше з'явилася на Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.08064-32.41%
Octavia
VIA$0.017+6.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00802-29.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют