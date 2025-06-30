After USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs' 28.08 million USELESS had a floating profit of US$5.06 million By: PANews 2025/06/30 13:03

USELESS $0.245468 -35.56% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs, the largest holder of USELESS, held 28.08 million USELESS tokens, with a floating profit of $5.06 million. It only spent $361,600 to purchase these USELESS tokens.