How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move PANews 2025/06/13 23:54

T $0,01593 -1,96% MOVE $0,1615 -4,55% NOW $0,00615 -3,14%

The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.