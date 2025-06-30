[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits By: CryptoNews 2025/06/30 12:29

BTC $112.120,57 -%7,63 CAP $0,11657 +%5,16 JOHN $0,01479 -%1,46 JUNE $0,0849 -%10,91

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.7%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $108K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,500. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.