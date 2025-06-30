Iran’s Nobitex Starts Recovery Efforts After $90M Exploit

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 12:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.02607-20.46%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.10849-6.65%
Propy
PRO$0.6605-8.34%

Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, has begun restoring user access to wallets after suffering a major cyberattack that drained over $90m in assets earlier this month.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Tehran-based platform said that wallet access was being reactivated in phases, beginning with verified users and spot wallets.

Other wallet types will follow, contingent on the completion of identity checks. Nobitex urged users to complete verification promptly and noted that wallet balances would become visible once all security and data accuracy checks were finalized.

“We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the company said. It warned that the timeline may shift depending on technical conditions and additional security requirements.

Users Risk Losing Funds if Deposits Are Sent to Outdated Wallets, Nobitex Says

The company also advised users not to deposit funds to previously issued wallet addresses, which are now invalid due to a full system migration.

Any transfers to the old addresses could result in permanent fund loss. Users relying on automated systems such as mining rigs or saved withdrawal configurations were told to update their details or wait for new personal addresses to be issued.

The platform’s gradual reboot follows a highly disruptive breach earlier this month. The cyberattack prompted Iran’s central bank to intervene.

Authorities React to Hack With Curbs on Operating Hours for Domestic Exchanges

Authorities have since ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to limit operations between 10am and 8pm. This measure aims to strengthen security and reduce the risk of after-hours attacks.

Meanwhile, the pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow, also known as Gonjeshke Darande, claimed responsibility for the breach. The incident marks yet another escalation in cyberwarfare involving state-linked actors in the region.

Nobitex handles the bulk of Iran’s crypto trades. It plays a key role in the country’s expanding digital asset ecosystem.

However, the recent breach has shaken user confidence. It has also raised concerns about the strength of Iran’s broader financial infrastructure, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

MAGACOIN FINANCE набирає популярність у криптопросторі. Проєкт щойно перетнув позначку в 15,9 мільйона доларів залучених коштів, з майже 20 000 інвесторів [...] Допис MAGACOIN FINANCE залучив $15,9 млн: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin очікують на 100-кратний ROI у четвертому кварталі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000945-37.99%
Ripple
XRP$2.3677-15.52%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1509-10.71%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 08:30
Share
DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

PANews повідомив 11 жовтня, що ETF Bitwise Avalanche був розміщений на DTCC з кодом акцій BAVA.
Share
PANews2025/10/11 08:17
Share
Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує серйозний витік даних, що розкрив дані користувачів через свого стороннього CRM-провайдера, Fast Track. Shuffle, популярна платформа для криптовалютних ставок, підтвердила серйозний витік даних, пов'язаний з її стороннім CRM-провайдером. Витік розкрив значну кількість даних користувачів, включаючи електронні адреси та інші контактні дані. Засновник Ноа [...] Публікація Криптовалютні новини: платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів вперше з'явилася на Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.08064-32.41%
Octavia
VIA$0.017+6.91%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00802-29.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

MAGACOIN FINANCE перетнув позначку у $15,9 млн залучених коштів: трейдери XRP та Dogecoin розраховують на ROI у 100x у четвертому кварталі

DTCC зареєстровано на Bitwise Avalanche ETF, тікер BAVA

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют