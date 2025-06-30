Analyst: The growing dissatisfaction of the younger generation with the current financial system will boost Bitcoin prices By: PANews 2025/06/30 08:37

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser said in a podcast that the younger generation aged 25 and under is struggling with the increasing trend of unemployment and economic uncertainty driven by artificial intelligence, and is disappointed with the current financial system. He called for the establishment of a social system funded by increased public spending, which will push up the price of Bitcoin in the long run.