U.S. stock market opens: the three major indexes open sharply lower, and the crypto sector falls across the board PANews 2025/06/13 21:33

MAJOR $0,16576 -4,05% U $0,01222 -1,68% THREE $0,00376 -6,00%

PANews reported on June 13 that the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.06%. The crypto sector fell across the board, with Coinbase (COIN.O) and Strategy both falling more than 1%, Riot Platforms and HUT 8 Mining both falling more than 2%; Tesla (TSLA.O) fell 1.4%, with reports that the Swedish "AP7" pension fund said it had blacklisted Tesla and sold all its shares.