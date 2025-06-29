James Wynn has closed 40 times of Bitcoin short positions, with a loss of about $3,000 By: PANews 2025/06/29 17:09

WYNN $0.0002429 -21.74% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn has closed a 40x short position in Bitcoin, with a loss of $3,015.97, and opened a 40x long position in Bitcoin again.