Report: 27% of Koreans aged 20-50 hold cryptocurrencies, 70% interested in expanding their investments

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegrap, according to a new report released by Hana Financial Research Institute, "2050 Generation Virtual Asset Investment Trends", more than a quarter (27%) of Koreans aged 20-50 now own digital assets, and cryptocurrency investments account for 14% of their total financial portfolio. Research shows that people of different ages have different interests in cryptocurrencies. People in their 40s have the highest participation rate at 31%, followed by people in their 30s at 28%, and people in their 50s at 25%. 78% of respondents in their 50s said they use cryptocurrency as a way to accumulate funds, while 53% said they are preparing for retirement through cryptocurrency investments. Today, more and more respondents see growth potential, investment diversification, and structured savings plans as the main motivations for investment.

At the same time, 70% of respondents expressed interest in expanding cryptocurrency investments in the future. 42% of respondents said they would be willing to increase their investments if traditional financial institutions played a greater role in the cryptocurrency market, and 35% believed that stronger legal protection was a key factor in increasing confidence.

Investment patterns are also becoming more mature. The proportion of investors who buy regularly has increased from 10% to 34%, the proportion of medium-term transactions has increased from 26% to 47%, and the proportion of short-term transactions has decreased slightly. The way investors obtain information is also changing. The report shows that investors' reliance on word of mouth has decreased, while the use of official exchanges and analysis platforms has increased.

Bitcoin remains the top choice, with 60% of investors holding it. However, as experience grows, many are diversifying their investments into altcoins or stablecoins. One prominent pain point is the restrictions on cryptocurrency exchanges being associated with multiple bank accounts. 70% of investors said they would choose their primary bank if this regulation was relaxed.