James Wynn opened a 40-fold short position in Bitcoin, with a position value of approximately $1.49 million By: PANews 2025/06/29 10:58

WYNN $0.000243 -22.19% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 29 that James Wynn posted a screenshot of a 40x Bitcoin short position opened on Hyperliquid. The position held 13.91 bitcoins with a total value of approximately US$1.49 million. The opening price was US$107,320 and the liquidation price was US$108,632. The current floating profit is approximately US$177.65.