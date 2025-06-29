Cathie Wood: Bitcoin holders may be able to transfer some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase for mortgage loans to buy houses By: PANews 2025/06/29 08:56

PANews reported on June 29 that Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to develop a plan to include cryptocurrencies in the category of mortgage risk assessment assets. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes that this move may significantly boost the cryptocurrency and real estate markets, and responded to the voice that "Bitcoin holders are unlikely to transfer Bitcoin to centralized exchanges just to apply for loans" by saying: "Bitcoin holders are likely to have invested most of their net assets in cryptocurrencies and therefore cannot qualify for mortgage loans. I would not be surprised if they transferred some of their Bitcoin to Coinbase as collateral for the purchase of a new home."