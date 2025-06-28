Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139 By: PANews 2025/06/28 20:39

BTC $111,575.6 -7.99% FUND $0.0197 --% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 28 that HODL15Capital disclosed data on the X platform showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund IBIT has increased its holdings of BTC for nine consecutive weeks, with a total increase of approximately 107,139 bitcoins, including: 12,355 bitcoins this week, 11,678 bitcoins a week ago, 10,335 bitcoins two weeks ago, 616 bitcoins three weeks ago, 5,271 bitcoins four weeks ago, 22,359 bitcoins five weeks ago, 8,158 bitcoins six weeks ago, 10,415 bitcoins seven weeks ago, and 25,952 bitcoins eight weeks ago.