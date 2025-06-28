Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40% By: PANews 2025/06/28 19:05

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate 10% to 40% of investment funds to cryptocurrencies, while four years ago his recommendation was 1%. Ric Edelman said that four years ago, he did not know whether the US government would ban Bitcoin, or whether the technology would become obsolete, and whether consumers and institutions would accept and adopt Bitcoin, but now all these problems have been solved, and the price of Bitcoin does not move in sync with the price of stocks, bonds, gold, oil or commodities. The return opportunities provided by the crypto asset class are higher than almost any other asset class.