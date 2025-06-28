Calamos Launches Three Bitcoin ETFs to Provide Downside Protection By: PANews 2025/06/28 19:03

JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to PRNewswire, asset management company Calamos announced the launch of three Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, aimed at providing investors with downside protection exposure, namely: Calamos Bitcoin Structured Alt Protection ETF, Calamos Bitcoin 90 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF and Calamos Bitcoin 80 Series Structured Alt Protection ETF. These three ETFs intend to invest in US stock benchmark indices and Bitcoin, and are expected to start trading on July 8.