Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $501 million yesterday, continuing its 14th consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time) was US$501 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.961 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$153 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$52.309 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$133.17 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.25%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.872 billion.