Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $77.4472 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$77.4472 million yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$48.1025 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.517 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$28.8635 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.647 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.877 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.178 billion.