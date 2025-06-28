The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs By: PANews 2025/06/28 08:06

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1%, up 3.82% this week; the S&P 500 up 0.52%, up 3.44% this week; and the Nasdaq up 0.52%, up 4.25% this week. Among them, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit record highs.