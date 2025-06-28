Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:39
EPNS
PUSH$0.02699-12.54%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13242-2.04%

Bolivian small businesses are increasingly starting to accept crypto as payment amid the ongoing financial crisis.

Small businesses in Bolivia are increasingly embracing crypto as trust in the official currency deteriorates. According to a report by Reuters, restaurants, beauty salons, and a range of small businesses are beginning to accept crypto payments.

Amid this rising crypto adoption, transactions are up 530% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to Bolivia’s central bank, crypto transactions rose from $46.5 million to $294 million over the course of the year.

The surge in crypto usage comes as the country grapples with a major financial crisis. Bolivia’s currency has lost more than half its value on the black market, while the central bank has run out of dollar reserves.

Fuel shortages and historic inflation levels are making crypto assets appear stable in comparison. As a result, Bolivians are increasingly turning to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) to protect their savings and purchasing power.

According to Jose Gabriel Espinoza, former head of Bolivia’s central bank, daily USDT volumes in the country may be as high as $600,000. While this is still a small fraction of the $12–$14 million cash-based black market, reliance on crypto is rapidly growing.

Bolivia joins Turkey, Lebanon in ditching fiat for crypto

Bolivia is not the only country where fears of inflation fuelled Bitcoin adoption. For instance, Turkey and Lebanon saw their own wave of mass crypto adoption in 2023. Rampant inflation prompted Turkish citizens to seek stability in crypto, while in Lebanon

In Latin America, the pattern is familiar. In 2023, Argentina experienced an inflation rate of over 100%, prompting widespread use of crypto for everyday payments. That year, Argentinians received more than $85.4 billion in crypto, more than any other country in the region.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.3503-16.34%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-1.19%
Ripple
XRP$2.3503-16.34%
Pi Network
PI$0.19799-13.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує серйозний витік даних, що розкрив дані користувачів через свого стороннього CRM-провайдера, Fast Track. Shuffle, популярна платформа для криптовалютних ставок, підтвердила серйозний витік даних, пов'язаний з її стороннім CRM-провайдером. Витік розкрив значну кількість даних користувачів, включаючи електронні адреси та інші контактні дані. Засновник Ноа [...] Публікація Криптовалютні новини: платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів вперше з'явилася на Live Bitcoin News.
Major
MAJOR$0.08106-32.05%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-4.37%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00801-29.92%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/11 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Адреси, пов'язані з WLFI, придбали $10 мільйонів рано вранці, але зіткнулися з різким падінням, і їхні утримання все ще втратили більше 30%

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют