Musk: Grok 4 will be released after July 4th By: PANews 2025/06/27 19:39

PANews reported on June 27 that Musk wrote that he and the xAI team worked overnight, and Grok 4 has made good progress. It is expected to be released after July 4 , and it is planned to conduct large-scale training of a dedicated programming model for it.