Cango's latest weekly output is 96.1 BTC, and its holdings have increased to 3809.1 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/27 19:16

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cango's official X account, from June 20 to 26 , 2025 , Cango's bitcoin mining output reached 96.1 , and the company's total holdings of BTC increased to 3,809.1 , without any sales during the period. Seven months ago, Cango boldly entered the field of bitcoin mining, and its total computing power has reached 50 EH/s . The company has just completed its largest acquisition through a share settlement transaction, adding 18 EH/s of computing power, and has leapt from a newcomer in the industry to a mainstream listed bitcoin miner.