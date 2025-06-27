Trump plans to issue executive order to promote the development of artificial intelligence

By: PANews
2025/06/27 19:07
PANews reported on June 27 that the Trump administration is preparing a series of executive measures aimed at powering the expansion of artificial intelligence in the United States, according to four people familiar with the matter. The measures being considered include making it easier for power generation projects to connect to the grid and providing federal land for the construction of data centers needed to expand artificial intelligence technology, according to sources. According to data from power industry consulting firm Grid Strategies, U.S. electricity demand is expected to grow five times faster than the 2022 forecast between 2024 and 2029. A report by consulting firm Deloitte shows that by 2035, the demand for electricity from artificial intelligence data centers may grow more than 30 times. People familiar with the matter revealed that the government is considering putting high-maturity power generation projects in the front of the grid connection queue. The executive order will also authorize the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior to govern land for project construction. The government is also considering simplifying data center permits by developing a nationwide Clean Water Act permit, rather than requiring companies to apply for permits state by state. In addition, the White House is considering setting July 23 as "AI Action Day."

