Belgravia Hartford secures $1M to grow Bitcoin treasury

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 18:46
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0849-10,91%

Bitcoin treasury strategies are gaining traction among Canadian firms, and Belgravia Hartford, a publicly traded investment firm based in Toronto, is boosting its reserves with fresh capital.

According to a June 26 release, Belgravia Hartford has pulled another $1 million from its credit line with Round13 Digital Asset Fund, a venture firm focused on blockchain investments.

This brings the total amount accessed so far to $1.5 million, all of which will go toward buying Bitcoin (BTC) as part of the company’s ongoing treasury strategy. The BTC purchases will be made via the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare’s regulated OTC desk.

Belgravia’s latest move follows a series of Bitcoin purchases over the past months, including a June 20 acquisition of approximately 1.5 BTC for roughly $161,000. The firm’s treasury holds roughly 6.4, worth slightly over $685,000 at current prices.

Belgravia CEO Mehdi Azodi emphasized the company’s commitment to building a BTC-focused reserve. 

The investment company also recently announced a fully Bitcoin-focused private placement to accelerate the growth of its treasury, joining a growing number of Canadian firms tapping BTC as a reserve asset.

Canada’s Bitcoin Treasury Corporation buys 292 BTC, launches lending

On the same day, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, the Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, disclosed its acquisition of 292.80 BTC for approximately $31.5 million. 

Funded through a recent $125 million share offering, the purchase marks the official start of Bitcoin Treasury Corporation’s accumulation strategy, bringing its total holdings to 292.80 BTC.

The corporation will use its Bitcoin holdings to offer lending services to institutions, helping provide liquidity while managing risk. The company sees Bitcoin not just as a long-term reserve, but also as a key part of how it runs its business and earns revenue.

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation has emphasized its belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and aims to build shareholder value through strategic accumulation and active use of the asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2,317-17,45%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0,004208-31,55%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0,9979-0,21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00408-2,62%
Ripple
XRP$2,317-17,45%
Pi Network
PI$0,1974-13,42%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Криптовалютні новини: Платформа для криптовалютних ставок Shuffle підтверджує витік даних користувачів

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют