A whale liquidated 32.71 WBTC that he had held for a month and a half 5 hours ago, making a profit of $68,000

PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 5 hours ago, the whale 0x144...6124C liquidated 32.71 WBTC (about 3.51 million US dollars) that he had held for a month and a half, making a profit of 68,000 US dollars.
The selling operation took place during the period when the WBTC price fell rapidly from $108,000 this morning.
