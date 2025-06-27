Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/27 09:40

BTC $111,317.8 -8.43% JUNE $0.0849 -10.91%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and has completed the issuance of 426,650 shares, plus the previous financing transactions, a total of US$125 million in funds. After the fundraising transaction, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation announced that it had completed the first purchase of 292.8 BTC at a price of 43,127,353 Canadian dollars. These bitcoins have now been included in the company's balance sheet, which also means that the company's BTCT bitcoin holdings plan has officially started.