Bitcoin financial platform Castle completes $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing By: PANews 2025/06/27 08:48

PANews reported on June 27 that Bitcoin News reported that Bitcoin financial platform Castle completed a $1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Boost VC, with participation from Winklevoss Capital, Park Rangers Capital, Epoch VC and some angel investors. The financing will be used for product development and market expansion. The platform provides an automated Bitcoin configuration solution for small and medium-sized enterprises, which can automatically convert corporate sales revenue into Bitcoin according to a set ratio. The platform has been integrated with payment tools such as QuickBooks and PayPal, and its customers include catering, e-commerce, real estate and other industries.