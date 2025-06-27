Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/27 09:02

HYPE $36.42 -17.60% USDC $0.9984 -0.09% JUNE $0.0852 -10.59%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.