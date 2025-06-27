U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology By: PANews 2025/06/27 07:42

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American Blockchain Act" instructs the Department of Commerce to: 1. Develop policies to enhance U.S. competitiveness; 2. Coordinate the adoption of blockchain technology by various agencies; 3. Issue guidelines; 4. Support open source infrastructure.