Ripple CTO: Multiple acquisitions are being promoted, and future upgrades of XRP Ledger will enhance "programmability" By: PANews 2025/06/27 08:26

PANews reported on June 27 that according to DL News, Ripple's chief technology officer David Schwartz revealed that the company is promoting multiple acquisitions, ranging from early to late stages. Schwartz pointed out that traditional financial institutions are currently lacking interest in mergers and acquisitions in the crypto field, creating a strategic acquisition window for Ripple. At the same time, the technical team is upgrading the XRP Ledger blockchain, planning to enhance "programmability" and launch a lending protocol, but will maintain its focus on payment features that distinguish it from general chains such as Ethereum. In April this year, the company acquired broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, and previously acquired custody companies Metaco ($250 million) and Standard Custody.