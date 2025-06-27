CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and the transaction may be completed within a few weeks. This is CoreWeave's second attempt to acquire after its $1 billion (US$5.75 per share) acquisition offer was rejected in June 2024. Influenced by this news, Core Scientific's stock price soared 28% that day, and its market value rose to approximately US$3.6 billion.

Core Scientific went public through a SPAC merger in January 2022, filed for bankruptcy protection in December of the same year due to the plunge in Bitcoin, and re-listed on the Nasdaq after completing the reorganization last year. The two companies have previously signed a multi-year cooperation agreement, and Core Scientific will provide CoreWeave with approximately 200 megawatts of infrastructure to support its high-performance computing services. If this acquisition is successful, it will accelerate the integration of AI and cryptocurrency mining infrastructure.