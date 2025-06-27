Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 01:22
MAY
MAY$0.02989-20.46%

Signs of weakness in the labor market are fuelling bets that the Fed might cut interest rates sooner.

Markets are up, with the S&P 500 near record levels, as traders are betting on rate cuts. On Thursday, June 26, Dow Jones led the market rally, up 343 points, or 0.80%. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 0.65%, trading at 6,132 points, approaching the February record high of 6,144 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.70%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Nvidia continues to rally after reaching an all-time high on Wednesday. The company reclaimed the top spot among all global firms by market cap, surpassing Microsoft at $3.77 trillion. The stock’s surge had also triggered a rally among other semiconductor firms across Asia.

Stock markets have largely absorbed the end of Middle East tensions, and are now looking at the Federal Reserve for cues. In this context, Thursday’s labor market data was seen as a good sign, especially for risk stocks.

The Department of Labor’s survey showed that insured unemployment claims were at 1.974 million. The figure rose by 37,000 from the revised levels of last week. What is more, this was the highest level of insured unemployment since November 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Fed to finally cut rates?

Weak labor market statistics, while bad for the economy in general, may push the Fed to cut interest rates. This news comes after continued pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Trump stated that he was close to picking a replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump openly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates. Still, the President shied away from directly stating that he would replace Powell before the end of his term in 2026. In any case, Powell consistently resisted pressures from the White House, defending the Fed’s independence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2.3391-16.74%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0.004189-31.78%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9979-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00405-3.80%
Ripple
XRP$2.3391-16.74%
Pi Network
PI$0.19849-12.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Morgan Stanley відкриває ворота криптовалюти

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют